Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex is gearing up to make waves in the sneaker world with its upcoming release in the vibrant "Sky J Purple" colorway. This eye-catching iteration combines shades of yellow and purple, creating a bold, energetic look bound to turn heads. The Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex is not just about style; it's also built to withstand the elements. With Gore-Tex technology incorporated into its design, these sneakers are ready to take on whatever Mother Nature throws their way. Rain, snow, or mud – the Gore-Tex lining ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable, no matter the conditions.

Featuring the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1, these sneakers offer timeless appeal. The high-top design provides excellent ankle support, making them perfect for both style enthusiasts and athletes. The combination of yellow and purple on the "Sky J Purple" colorway gives the classic shoe a modern twist, making them a must-have for sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals alike. Whether you're hitting the streets or braving the great outdoors, the Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex in "Sky J Purple" promises to keep you looking stylish and confident.

Read More: Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Sea Glass” Officially Unveiled

"Sky J Purple" Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex

The sneakers feature a purple and yellow rubber sole with a sail midsole. Waterproof, Gore-Tex materials construct the uppers in light pink and honeycomb. Dark purple nubuck overlays match the laces and the NIke Swoosh. The yellow Gore-Tex logo is found below the Swoosh, and the iconic Wings logo is found above the Swoosh. Overall, this pair is a beautiful colorway and the sneaker is incredibly durable and protective.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” will be released on October 14th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Top Five Best Air Jordan “Cement” Colorways On The Market Right Now

[Via]