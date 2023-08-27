Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Light Olive” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex is a sneaker that combines both style and weather protection. It features a Gore-Tex upper, known for its waterproof qualities, ensuring your feet stay dry in wet conditions. This version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 offers enhanced durability, making it suitable for various activities. The design is familiar, maintaining the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. It boasts the well-recognized high-top shape, providing ankle support for comfort. The colorways are versatile, allowing you to match them with different outfits.

Although it’s an iteration of the Air Jordan 1, the Element Gore-Tex stands out due to its weather-resistant feature. This means you can sport the iconic sneaker even when the weather isn’t ideal. In conclusion, the Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex is a practical and stylish choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Its waterproof Gore-Tex upper and enduring design ensure that you can rock these kicks in various conditions while showcasing your love for the Air Jordan legacy.

“Sky J Light Olive” Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with translucent icy blue and a clean sail midsole. Waterproof Gore-Tex materials constructs the uppers, in an olive green and bright blue. A grey Nike Swoosh and orange Gore-Tex branding add details. A white iconic Air Jordan Wings logo and more orange Nike branding on the tongue complete these protective sneakers. Overall, these sneakers are durable and waterproof, and coming out in a colorful new colorway that isn’t too vibrant.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Light Olive” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

