Nike Air Max 90 “Multi-Corduroy” Release Date

The Nike Air Max 90 is a renowned sneaker with a rich history. Introduced in 1990, it quickly gained popularity for its distinctive design and visible Air cushioning. The shoe’s simple yet stylish appearance and comfortable fit have made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The Air Max 90’s iconic silhouette and various colorways continue to appeal to both athletes and casual wearers alike. It will continue to be one of the biggest casual sneakers from Nike and we won’t see it slow down any time soon.

Its continuing legacy is a testament to Nike’s commitment to creating timeless and functional footwear. Over the years, the Air Max 90 has seen numerous collaborations and designs, solidifying its status as a classic in the sneaker community. Whether on the streets or at the gym, the Nike Air Max 90 remains a go-to choice for those seeking a blend of fashion and performance. Overall, the Nike Air Max 90 will continue getting new colorways and editions. When a sneaker does well for Nike, they want to make it as accessible and diverse as possible.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” Officially Unveiled

“Multi-Color” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The midsole features an air bubble, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. The uppers, as you could have guessed, are built from multi-colored corduroy. A combination of grey, light pink, olive green, and blue make up the sneakers’ color scheme. Black laces and a black sock liner complete the sneakers. Finally, black Nike branding can be found on the heel and Air branding can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Multi-Corduroy” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pale Yellow” Official Photos

[Via]