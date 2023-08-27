New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pale Yellow” Official Photos

The New Balance 996 Made in USA is a quality sneaker crafted with care in America. It’s known for its reliable construction and timeless design. With a low-top style, the 996 offers easy movement and pairs well with various outfits. Its simple yet classic appearance makes it suitable for casual wear. Originally designed for performance, the 996’s popularity has grown in everyday fashion. The cushioning in the sole provides comfort for walking and daily activities. New Balance consistently produces the 996 in different color combinations, keeping its look fresh and appealing.

Its understated design and comfortable fit make it a favorite among those who appreciate both style and comfort. In summary, the New Balance 996 Made in USA is a dependable sneaker with a classic design. Its low-top silhouette and comfortable cushioning make it versatile for both athletic and casual wear. With its enduring popularity and American craftsmanship, the 996 continues to be a favored choice for those seeking a well-made and stylish sneaker. New Balance continues to impress with new colorways and materials.

“Pale Yellow” New Balance 996 Made in USA

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a midsole that is half white and half green. A pale yellow mesh constructs the base with prominent pale yellow suede overlays. The iconic “N” logo is present, in dark green. A black heel tab features embedded New Balance branding and white laces complete the designs. Finally, red New Balance branding can be found on the tongue, adding a pop of different color to the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple yet still dressed in a vibrant colorful yellow.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pale Yellow” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

