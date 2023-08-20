New Balance 9060 “Green Suede” Official Photos

The New Balance 9060 is a sneaker created by New Balance. It’s part of the brand’s diverse collection. The shoe features a modern design with a low-top silhouette. The New Balance 9060 is favored among sneaker enthusiasts and those who seek contemporary styles. Its clean look and versatility make it a popular choice. The shoe’s sole offers comfort for everyday wear. With its straightforward appearance, the New Balance 9060 appeals to both casual wearers and those who appreciate its design.

It’s often released in a variety of color options and is now coming out in a “Green Suede” colorway. New Balance’s commitment to producing diverse footwear is evident in the 9060. The shoe’s simple lines and recognizable logo contribute to its appeal. It’s suitable for different occasions, both casual and active. Whether you’re looking for a versatile option or a modern touch, the New Balance 9060 offers a blend of practicality and style. Its role in the sneaker world and its enduring popularity highlight its significance over time.

“Green Suede” New Balance 9060

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a thick midsole that is comprised of different shades of off-white and sail. The uppers, as you could have guessed from the sneakers’ title, are comprised of green suede. Dark green mesh and grey leather can also be found on the uppers. Also, a white “N” logo can be found on the sides and the NB logo can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are simple and clean and made of beautiful suede material.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the New Balance 9060 “Green Suede” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

