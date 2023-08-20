Puma Clyde GTX x nanamica “White” Just Dropped

The Puma Clyde GTX is a sneaker created by Puma. It’s part of the Clyde line, named after basketball player Walt “Clyde” Frazier. The shoe has a classic design with a low-top silhouette. The Puma Clyde GTX is popular among sneaker fans and those who like retro styles. Its timeless look and history make it a favored choice. The shoe’s sole offers comfort for everyday wear. With its straightforward appearance, the Puma Clyde GTX appeals to both casual wearers and those who appreciate its design. It’s often released in various color options.

Nanamica is a Japanese brand known for its functional designs. Nanamica focuses on outdoor and urban clothing. It offers a variety of products, from jackets to bags. People appreciate nanamica’s practical style. Its designs are both functional and stylish. The brand’s attention to detail sets it apart. Nanamica’s products are liked by those who want versatile and well-made items. With a focus on functionality, nanamica resonates with individuals who value practical fashion.

Read More: Reebok Club C x JJJJound Officially Revealed

“White” nanamica x Puma Clyde GTX

Image via Puma

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and midsole. The midsole features a slightly textured look, adding an extra bit of detail to the otherwise minimal sneakers. White leather, which is also waterproof, constructs the uppers. The Puma logo is situated near the white laces, while the sock liner of the sneakers is black and transitions into the area around the laces. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple and a pair you can literally wear for years.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Puma Clyde GTX x nanamica “White” is available for purchase right now at Puma. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $150. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Read More: Adidas Forum 84 High “Knicks” Release Details

[Via]