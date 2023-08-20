Adidas Forum 84 High “Knicks” Release Details

The Adidas Forum 84 High is a sneaker from Adidas. It was first released in 1984. The shoe has a high-top design. It’s known for its distinct strap closure system. The Adidas Forum 84 High is favored by sneaker enthusiasts and fans of retro styles. Its unique look and history make it a sought-after choice. The shoe’s sole provides good support for daily wear. With its iconic appearance, the Adidas Forum 84 High appeals to both those who appreciate its design and those who value comfort.

It’s often released in different color combinations to cater to various preferences. Adidas’ commitment to sportswear and fashion is evident in the Forum 84. The shoe’s strap closure and recognizable logo contribute to its popularity. It’s suitable for casual occasions. Whether you’re looking for a retro vibe or simply comfortable footwear, the Adidas Forum 84 High offers a blend of history and style. Its place in sneaker culture and its enduring appeal highlight its significance. Now the sneaker is getting a colorway inspired by the New York Knicks, conveniently named “Knicks.”

“Knicks” Adidas Forum 84 High

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a sail midsole, featuring the Adidas logo on the sides. The uppers feature an off-white leather base with dark navy blue overlays. Also, the dark navy 3 strips, an Adidas mainstay, run across the sides. Orange accents highlight the tongue and sock liner. The Adidas logo appears on the tongue, showcased on a light blue tag. Overall, these sneakers feature the colorway of the New York Knicks, but they can be worn by anyone.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Adidas Forum 84 High “Knicks” is releasing on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

