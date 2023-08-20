Adidas Crazy 8 “Cream Grey” Officially Unveiled

The Adidas Crazy 8 is a basketball shoe from Adidas. It’s recognized for its unique design, with a distinctive wavy sole. The shoe offers good support for basketball players. The Adidas Crazy 8 is popular among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Its design stands out on and off the court. The shoe’s cushioning provides comfort during games. With its recognizable appearance, the Adidas Crazy 8 appeals to those who want both style and performance.

The shoe is often released in different color combinations, catering to various preferences. Adidas‘ focus on sportswear is evident in the Crazy 8. The shoe’s distinctive sole and logo make it a standout choice. It’s suitable for both sports and casual wear. Whether you’re a basketball player or simply a fan of distinctive sneakers, the Adidas Crazy 8 offers a blend of function and unique style. Its impact in both sports and fashion showcases its enduring appeal. Now the sneaker is releasing in a “Team Orange” colorway very soon.

“Cream Grey” Adidas Crazy 8

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a thick white rubber sole and an interesting midsole. The midsole almost extends into the upper and features a white and grey color scheme. The uppers are constructed of white and grey suede material with more white details. The Adidas logo can be found on the tongue and also on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are sleek and casual, but the Crazy 8 has proved itself to be a popular and durable model. These sneakers are releasing with a more vibrant counterpart, the “Team Orange” colorway very soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Adidas Crazy 8 “Cream Grey” is releasing on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

