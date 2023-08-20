Nike Air Max TW “Olive Nylon” Release Details

The Nike Air Max TW is a sneaker created by Nike. It’s part of the Air Max line. The shoe has visible Air cushioning in the sole, which offers comfort and support. It features a simple design with the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides. The Nike Air Max TW is known for its functionality and style. It’s a popular choice for people who want comfortable footwear for various activities. The shoe’s sole provides good traction. With its timeless appearance, the Nike Air Max TW appeals to both athletes and casual wearers. It’s suitable for everyday use and comes in different color combinations.

Nike’s focus on technology and performance is evident in the Air Max TW. The visible Air cushioning makes it comfortable for walking and other activities. The shoe’s straightforward design and reliable features make it a go-to choice for many. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or someone who values comfort, the Nike Air Max TW delivers a blend of practicality and classic design. Its long-standing presence in the Air Max line showcases its enduring popularity.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Gets New Photos

“Olive Nylon” Nike Air Max TW

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The midsole features an embedded Nike Swoosh and an exposed Air bubble below the heel. The uppers feature a durable nylon material in a dark olive color. A ribbed feature along the sides adds some texture. The laces are roped and feature dark orange and black. Finally, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heels, in black and dark orange.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max TW “Olive Nylon” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Adidas Yeezy Slide “White Salt” First Look

[Via]