Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 is a classic sneaker that has gained widespread popularity since its release. It is known for its iconic design and visible Air cushioning technology. The Nike Air Max 1 features a breathable upper that provides comfort and durability. The shoe’s cushioned midsole offers responsive and lightweight support, making it suitable for everyday wear. With its timeless silhouette and simple yet effective design, the Air Max 1 has become a staple in sneaker culture. It is versatile and can be styled with various outfits, from casual to sporty.

The Air Max 1’s massive popularity is a testament to its comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable and stylish footwear option, the Air Max 1 is a go-to choice that delivers on both performance and style. The Nike Air Max 1’s impact on the sneaker industry is undeniable, as it paved the way for future Air Max models and revolutionized the way sneakers are designed. Over the years, the Nike Air Max 1 has seen numerous colorways and collaborations, further cementing its status as a timeless and collectible sneaker for enthusiasts around the world.

“Sofvi” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent sole that exposes Japanese writing on the left sneaker. The midsole is a sail color and exposes the Nike Air bubble. The uppers have a white base with red and orange-ish overlays. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh is also found on the uppers. Nike Air branding can be found on the heel and also on the tongue. The “Sofvi” name is inspired by soft vinyl collectible toys that are popular in Japan and the sneaker channels some Japanese elements.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” is releasing on August 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

