Nike Air Max 1 “Medium Olive” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 has been in the sneaker hall of fame since the day it was released. It is an iconic sneaker that has become a symbol of timeless style and innovative design. Released in 1987, it gained popularity for its visible Air Max cushioning, sleek silhouette, and bright colors. With its construction and comfortable fit, the Air Max 1 has become a fashion staple. Whether worn for sports or casual wear, this shoe continues to captivate sneaker lovers with its appeal and comfort.

The Nike Air Max 1 is just one of those sneakers that will never go out of style. Nike absolutely hit the lottery on this silhouette. It’s the perfect blend of style and function, and people love them. We will continue to see more and more colorways and editions of this very special sneaker. Now, the Nike Air Max 1 is coming out in a new colorway. The sneakers get a “Medium Olive” look which combines white and olive in a cohesive color scheme. Overall, these sneakers are clean and will definitely be a hit when they drop in a few months from now.

“Medium Olive” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole contains the exposed bubble which is a Nike Air Max 1 staple. The uppers feature a white mesh with grey and olive leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and black eyelets complete the uppers. A black Nike Air Max logo can be found on the tongue, and olive “Nike Air” is stitched into the heels. Overall, these sneakers are clean and combine a light green with white and black.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Medium Olive” is releasing on October 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

