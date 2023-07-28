Nike Air Max 1 “Safety Orange” Official Photos

The Nike Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker that revolutionized the footwear industry. Introduced in 1987, it was the first shoe to showcase visible Air cushioning technology, designed by Tinker Hatfield. The Air Max 1’s impact was immediate, capturing the attention of athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its distinctive design, the Air Max 1 features a mesh and suede upper, providing comfort and durability. The visible Air unit in the sole not only offered superior cushioning but also became a stylish statement.

Over the years, Nike has released various colorways, making it a versatile choice for fashion-forward individuals. Due to its popularity, the Air Max 1 has become a cultural icon, crossing over from sports to streetwear. Its timeless design and comfort make it suitable for everyday wear. As a symbol of innovation and style, the Nike Air Max 1 remains a sought-after classic in the world of sneakers. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a bright orange and it’s going to be a hit.

“Safety Orange” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black, white, and orange rubber sole and a white midsole. The midsole holds the exposed air bubble, a mainstay of the Nike Air Max 1. The upper is white mesh with orange and grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also a vibrant orange. The laces and sock liner are white, and orange Nike branding can be found on the tongue and heel. Overall, these sneakers are definitely vibrant and going to be a classic. They are releasing just in time for Halloween as well, if you’re putting together an orange costume.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Safety Orange” is going to drop on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

