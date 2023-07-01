Nike WMNS Air Max 1 “White Black” Official Photos

A simple colorway for an iconic sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike WMNS Air Max 1 is a classic sneaker designed specifically for women. Known for its timeless style and comfort, it features a visible air unit in the sole that provides excellent cushioning and support. Durable materials make up the upper, ensuring long-lasting wear. With a low-top design, it allows for easy movement and versatility, making it suitable for various activities. The Nike WMNS Air Max 1 comes in a variety of colorways, allowing women to express their individual styles. Whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands, or simply hanging out with friends, these sneakers offer a perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Loved by sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike, the Nike WMNS Air Max 1 continues to be a popular choice for women who appreciate a blend of comfort, style, and practicality in their footwear. With its iconic Swoosh logo and heritage in sports and streetwear, the Nike WMNS Air Max 1 has become a symbol of style and culture. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or someone who values both fashion and comfort, the Air Max 1 for women is a timeless choice that complements any casual outfit with its simple yet impactful design.

“White Black” Nike WMNS Air Max 1

Nike WMNS Air Max 1
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole and a crisp white midsole that reveals the Nike air bubble, a staple of the Air Max 1. Nike constructs the upper with white mesh and leather, featuring black leather overlays. A black Nike swoosh and black Nike branding can be found on the sneakers. Also, black Nike Air branding can be found on a white leather patch on the heel. Other details include white laces and black lace eyelets.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike WMNS Air Max 1 “White Black” will be released on October 7th. Also, the sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

White Black
Image via Nike
Nike WMNS Air Max 1
Image via Nike

