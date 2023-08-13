Nike Air Footscape Woven “Black/Smoke Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Footscape Woven is a popular sneaker known for its unique design and comfort. With its distinct woven pattern on the upper, these sneakers stand out in style. The woven design not only adds an interesting texture but also provides a snug fit that molds to your foot’s shape. These sneakers are all about relaxation. The sole is crafted to mimic the natural curves of your foot, allowing for a more natural walking experience. Plus, the Air cushioning technology in the sole gives you that extra bounce at every step. People love the Air Footscape Woven for its casual vibe.

It’s the kind of sneaker that effortlessly goes well with your everyday outfits. Whether you’re in jeans or shorts, these sneakers add a touch of laid-back coolness. The popularity of the Nike Air Footscape Woven comes from its distinctive appearance and comfort. Sneaker enthusiasts and those looking for stylish yet easygoing footwear are drawn to its charm. It has become a go-to choice for people who want both a fashionable and comfortable option in their shoe collection. So, if you’re into sneakers that blend standout design and comfort seamlessly, the Nike Air Footscape Woven might just be your perfect fit.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Noise Aqua” Gets A Release Date

“Black Smoke Grey” Nike Air Footscape Woven

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a white midsole. The upper features a combination of black fur with grey knit stitching that wraps around the silhouette. Askew grey laces continue the untraditional style of these sneakers. Stitched into the black tongue is grey Nike branding, while the heel features a grey Nike Swoosh. These sneakers unquestionably prioritize comfort and embrace a unique style. Overall, these sneakers are definitely comfortable and definitely unconventional.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Footscape Woven “Black/Smoke Grey” is going to drop during the fall of 2023. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $150 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus “Marseille” Officially Revealed

[Via]