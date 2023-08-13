Nike SB Dunk Low “Noise Aqua” Gets A Release Date

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a skateboarding shoe that has gained immense popularity among skate enthusiasts and sneaker collectors. Known for its durable construction and cushioning, the SB Dunk Low offers reliable performance on the skateboard. It features a low-top design that allows for greater mobility and a skateboard feel. With its wide range of colorways and collaborations, the Nike SB Dunk Low has become a highly sought-after sneaker, admired for its combination of style and functionality.

Moreover, the SB Dunk Low has transcended its skateboarding roots to become a cultural icon. Its versatile design has caught the attention of not only skaters but also fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados. The distinct patterns, materials, and stories behind various SB Dunk Low releases add a layer of uniqueness that resonates with different tastes. Whether you’re a seasoned skateboarder or someone who appreciates trendsetting sneakers, the Nike SB Dunk Low’s enduring appeal speaks to its ability to bridge the gap between sport and street fashion, making it a timeless and coveted choice for a wide range of individuals.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus “Marseille” Officially Revealed

“Noise Aqua” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a lemon rubber sole and a midsole that’s the same color. The uppers feature a blue suede base with orange suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a darker blue and is also made of suede. The laces are orange and the tongue is blue and featured dark blue Nike SB branding. The heels feature an orange suede tab with blue Nike branding stitched in.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Noise Aqua” is releasing on August 25th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid “Anthracite” Release Details

[Via]