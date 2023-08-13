Nike SB Blazer Mid “Anthracite” Release Details

The Nike SB Blazer Mid is a special choice for skateboarders. It’s like a mix of classic style and skateboarding coolness. These sneakers have a high top that helps protect your ankles and a special rubber sole that grips the skateboard. When skateboarders wear these sneakers, they feel confident to try tricks and moves. They are comfortable and look stylish, like the sneakers skaters love to wear. The Nike SB Blazer Mid is for those who love to skate and want reliable shoes that support their performance.

Stepping into these sneakers is like stepping onto the skateboard itself, ready to take on the streets with a blend of style and functionality. With their bold designs and tough construction, these sneakers are like a partner for every skater’s journey, helping them ride with comfort and confidence. Whether you’re cruising around or mastering complex tricks, the Nike SB Blazer Mid stands as a testament to the strong connection between skateboarding culture and footwear innovation. Now the sneaker is getting a new “Anthracite” colorway and it’s releasing later this year.

“Anthracite” Nike SB Blazer Mid

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole that isn’t very visibile from the outside. The sneaker have a blacked-out midsole and the upper is constructed from “Anthracite” suede. The laces and Nike Swoosh are a similar, dark grey color and create a very cohesive color scheme for these sneakers. Dark grey Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid “Anthracite” is releasing later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

