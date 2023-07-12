The Nike Blazer Mid is a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally introduced in the 1970s as a basketball shoe, it has since evolved into a stylish and versatile option for everyday wear. The Blazer Mid features a mid-top silhouette with a durable suede or leather upper, providing a blend of comfort and durability. Its simple yet iconic design includes a padded collar and a cushioned insole for enhanced comfort. The sneaker’s rubber outsole delivers reliable traction on various surfaces. Whether you’re a fan of the original Blazer Mid or looking to add a fresh pair to your collection, the Nike Blazer Mid “Phantom” is sure to make a statement.

Nike continues to innovate with the release of the new Nike Blazer Mid “Phantom.” This updated version retains the timeless silhouette but introduces exciting design changes that will surely excite sneakerheads. The “Phantom” colorway showcases subtle variations in the shade, adding depth and dimension to the shoe’s appearance. These design updates offer a fresh and unique twist on the classic Blazer Mid, making it a must-have for those seeking something new and stylish.

“Phantom” Nike Blazer Mid

This sneaker features a classic black-and-white colorway. The midsole and sole of the sneaker is cream and the upper is white leather. The black Nike Swoosh wraps all the way around and adds an extra dimension to the sneaker. The heel of the sneaker sticks out more than usual, again adding a new design detail to the otherwise simple sneaker highlight. Overall, this is a clean sneaker and one that can match just about any outfit. Combined with the fact that this pair adds something new to the normal silhouette, this pair will definitely become a fan favorite quickly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Mid “Phantom” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

