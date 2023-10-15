Nike SB Blazer Mid “Bred” Coming Soon

The Nike SB Blazer Mid is a timeless favorite in the skateboarding world, and it's generating excitement with the upcoming "Bred" colorway. Known for its sturdy construction and skate-ready design, the Blazer Mid offers both style and performance. Its mid-top silhouette and cushioned collar provide ankle support, making it an ideal choice for skaters. The "Bred" colorway boldly combines black and red, paying tribute to the iconic color scheme that has left its mark in the sneaker world. This release represents a fusion of skate culture and classic sneaker aesthetics.

Skateboarding enthusiasts and sneaker collectors will find this new addition to the Blazer Mid lineup appealing. It's a testament to Nike's commitment to blending heritage with modern flair. Also, the Nike SB Blazer Mid "Bred" will make a statement on and off the board, providing a versatile and stylish choice for those who embrace the convergence of skate culture and street fashion. It's a must-have for anyone seeking an iconic, high-performance sneaker with a touch of contemporary style.

"Bred" Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole that isn't very visible from the outside. Also, the sneaker has an all-white midsole and the upper is constructed from black suede. The laces are black and the Nike Swoosh is a very vibrant red that stands out and adds a pop of color to the otherwise all-black sneakers. Red Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid “Bred” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

