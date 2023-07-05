The Nike SB Blazer Premium is a sneaker that effortlessly blends style and performance. Designed with skateboarders in mind, it offers the perfect combination of comfort, durability, and sleek aesthetics. The low-top silhouette provides a great fit and allows for easy movement on the board. Also, the premium materials used in its construction ensure long-lasting wear, while the responsive cushioning offers excellent impact protection.

With its iconic design and wide range of colorways, the Nike SB Blazer Premium allows you to express your unique style no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re a skateboarding enthusiast or simply looking for a stylish and comfortable sneaker, the Nike SB Blazer Premium delivers both functionality and fashion. This is certainly a loved sneaker and this colorway fits the silhouette perfectly. Darker colorways are usually preferred in the winter months, however, they can honestly work all year round.

“Navy Black” Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium

Image via Nike

The sneaker is dressed in a very dark colorway, which complements the sturdiness of the silhouette. The sole is totally black, and that’s continued through the toebox to the laces and tongue. The upper includes high-quality and durable leather, mesh, and suede all over. The iconic Nike SB branding is found on the tongue in white, as well as a smaller Nike Swoosh on the side. The heel also features NIKE in large, white lettering. The dimmed colorway is finished off with black laces and black insoles.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium “Navy Black” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

