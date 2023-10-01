Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding First Look

The Nike SB Blazer Mid is a beloved skateboarding classic, known for its timeless design and exceptional performance. Now, it's set to get a fresh twist through an exciting collaboration with Welcome Skateboarding, a renowned skate shop based in Madrid, Spain. This partnership promises a unique and innovative take on the iconic silhouette. The upcoming collaboration is highly anticipated, as it brings together Nike's expertise in sportswear and Welcome Skateboarding's skateboarding heritage. The result is expected to be a blend of style and functionality that caters to skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

While specific details of the collaboration are still under wraps, fans can expect high-quality materials, thoughtful design elements, and a look that pays homage to skateboarding culture. The Nike SB Blazer Mid's reputation for durability and board feel, combined with Welcome Skateboarding's creative touch from Madrid, makes this collaboration one to watch out for. It's an exciting moment for both the skateboarding and sneaker communities, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved classic. Skateboarding and sneaker enthusiasts, get ready for a new must-have addition to your collection.

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid

As always, thanks to @prvt.selection for the photos on this pair. The sneakers a white rubber sole and a white midsole. A sail leather constructs the uppers, with purple accents all over. A Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and black and white laces complete the design. Also, gold Nike SB branding and Welcome Skateboarding branding is located on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding is being released during the 2023 holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $125. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

