Adidas NMD S1 Sock “Core Black” Officially Revealed

The Adidas NMD S1 Sock is a contemporary sneaker that offers a blend of style and comfort. Its design is characterized by a streamlined and sock-like upper, providing a snug fit. The shoe incorporates the Boost cushioning technology in the midsole, delivering responsive support for daily wear. Subtly integrating the iconic Three Stripes branding into the design adds a sporty touch. Designing the outsole for durability and traction makes it suitable for various surfaces. The Adidas NMD S1 Sock’s design is versatile and suitable for casual occasions.

It comes in a range of colorways, allowing wearers to choose based on their personal style preferences. With its combination of modern design elements and functional features, the Adidas NMD S1 Sock is a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and those looking for an easy-to-wear option. Whether for urban outings or leisure activities, this sneaker’s practicality and contemporary aesthetic make it a go-to option for individuals who appreciate both fashion and comfort. The Adidas NMD S1 Sock’s fusion of simplicity and performance-oriented features makes it a versatile and reliable choice for everyday footwear.

Read More: Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Social Currency” Release Details

“Core Black” Adidas NMD S1 Sock

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature an unusual, textured black rubber sole and a semi-translucent midsole that holds the Adidas Boost technology. Adidas Boost is a cushioning technology that provides responsive and comfortable support in sneakers, enhancing energy return during movement. The uppers of the sneakers are entirely black and made of knitted material. Black pull tabs allow you to put the sneakers on easily.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas NMD S1 Sock “Core Black” is going to release in the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: Nike Cortez “Vivid Sulfur” Coming Soon

[Via]