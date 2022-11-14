Pharrell Williams has done quite a bit of work with Adidas over the years. Of course, many fans love him for the Adidas NMD Hu, which has been popular for almost a decade. It is a wonderful take on the NMD silhouette, and to this day, it still receives a lot of love.

Interestingly enough, the NMD hype has completely died. However, Pharrell’s version of the NMD still gets sneakerheads excited. There are some obvious differences between these silhouettes, and it has become obvious that Williams’ model has a unique flair.

Adidas NMD Hu “Animal Print”

Over the past few months, sneakerheads have been getting some animal print color schemes of the Adidas NMD Hu. These models have typically been quite colorful as you get animal aesthetics throughout. Animal print shoes are fairly popular, so it makes sense that fans would want more of these.

In the images throughout this article, you will find a neutral grey version of the animal print NMD Hu. This colorway is quite simple as we have a dark grey Primeknit upper with some black animal spots throughout. Additionally, the sneaker has a grey boost, with some grey laces that go across the top of the foot.

Overall, this is a pretty cool colorway that will appeal to those who like something unique, but not too colorful. The Winter and Fall seasons are perfect for neutral tones, and this matches the season perfectly. Whether or not consumers will agree, still remains to be seen.

Release Details

For those of you out there who are interested in grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of December 1st for $220 USD. Let us know how you feel about these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

