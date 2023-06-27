The Adidas NMD is a popular sneaker that’s loved by sneakerheads and casual wearers alike. It features a modern and sleek design with a comfortable and sock-like fit. The shoe combines elements of Adidas’ rich heritage with innovative technology, such as the responsive Boost midsole for cushioning and energy return. With its versatile style and wide range of colorways, the Adidas NMD has become a go-to choice for those seeking both comfort and fashion-forward footwear.

This sneaker is the new women’s NMD, so only women’s sizing will be available. This sneaker has gained a strong following among women for several reasons. Its sleek and stylish design complements various outfits, offering versatility and a fashion-forward look. The NMD W1 provides a comfortable fit and features innovative cushioning technology for all-day comfort. Women appreciate the attention to detail in its design, making it a popular choice for those seeking both style and comfort in their footwear.

NMD W1 Adidas

Image via Adidas

The sneaker is released in two different colorways: white and orange. Both pairs are totally covered in their respective color, with the orange pair leaving the Adidas Boost technology white. Also, a tight ankle collar and a soft, breathable textile weave complete the look. The Boost midsole has been expanded, giving the shoe a platform-inspired look, while the midsole plugs have been redesigned with a sleeker shape. The sneaker is the perfect running sneaker, but also a great everyday sneaker for walking around. The comfort of this pair is on another level.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas NMD W1 will release on July 1st. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

[Via]