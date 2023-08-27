Nike Air Max 1 “Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 is a classic sneaker known for its visible air cushioning. It was the first shoe to showcase this feature, which provides comfort and support for everyday activities. With a low-top design, the Air Max 1 offers easy movement for your feet and ankles. Its simple shape and various color options make it a versatile choice for casual wear. Originally designed for running, the Air Max 1’s popularity has spread to fashion and streetwear.

The cushioning technology in the sole not only feels good but also absorbs impact, making it suitable for walking and standing. Nike often releases new color combinations and collaborations, keeping the Air Max 1 fresh and appealing. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or simply looking for a comfortable shoe, the Air Max 1’s timeless design and functionality make it a go-to option. In summary, the Nike Air Max 1 is a renowned sneaker with visible cushioning, perfect for everyday wear. Its simple style, comfort, and versatility have made it a staple in both athletic and casual settings, continuing its legacy as a beloved choice for many.

“Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail, orange, and obsidian blue rubber sole with a sail midsole. The midsole has an Air bubble, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. A sail mesh constructs the upper, with obsidian and light orewood brown leather overlays. An obsidian Nike Swoosh and orange lace eyelets add details. Obsidian Nike branding can be found on the tongue and orange Nike stitching is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian” will be released on September 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

