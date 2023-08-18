Nike Air Max 1 “University Blue” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker that has captured the hearts of many sneaker fans. It features a classic design with a visible Air Max unit in the sole, providing excellent cushioning and comfort. With its sporty yet stylish look, the Air Max 1 stands out with the Nike Swoosh logo and clean lines. The shoe’s design allows for easy pairing with various outfits, making it a go-to choice for casual wear.

The Air Max 1’s cushioned midsole offers optimal support for everyday activities, ensuring comfort throughout the day. Its durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance, making it a reliable option for daily use. Whether you’re running errands or hanging out with friends, the Nike Air Max 1 keeps you in style and provides the comfort you need. It’s a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, showcasing a perfect blend of classic design and modern technology.

“University Blue” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole features the Nike air bubble below the heel, a staple of the Air Max 1. The uppers feature a white mesh base with light grey and university blue overlays. A blue Nike Swoosh and lace eyelets complete the uppers. More blue Nike branding can be found on the heel and on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a clean colorway. Blue and white is a classic combination that you can never really go wrong with.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “University Blue” is releasing on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

