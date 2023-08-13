Nike Air Max 1 x Serena Williams Design Crew Release Details

The Nike Air Max 1 is a timeless sneaker that has stood the test of time. With its classic design and signature visible Air unit, it offers comfort and cushioning for all-day wear. The Air Max 1’s versatile style makes it a go-to option for both athletic activities and casual outfits. With a range of colorways available, including the “Medium Olive,” it adds a touch of vibrancy and personal expression to any ensemble. Experience the enduring appeal of the Nike Air Max 1.

The Serena Williams Design Crew embodies creative brilliance. Curated by tennis superstar Serena Williams, this team unites diverse minds to craft innovative designs that transcend boundaries. Fueled by inspiration from sport, culture, and life, they redefine aesthetics. With Serena’s vision leading the way, the Design Crew champions uniqueness and inclusivity, infusing every creation with its bold spirit. Together, they deliver groundbreaking concepts, like this Nike Air Max 1. The sneaker features bright colors and design features that we have never seen before. This is the start of many sneakers to come from the Serena Williams Design Crew and Nike.

Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole that has a Nike Air unit inside. The uppers feature orange leather with more orange leather overlays. A strip of white can be found ob top of the midsole and surrounds the sneaker. A white Nike logo can be found on the orange tongue and “Nike Air” can be found, in blue, on the white heel tab.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Serena Williams Design Crew is releasing sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

