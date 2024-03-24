Nike Air Max Dn “Light Orewood Brown” Dropping In Two Days

Introducing the Nike Air Max Dn in the sleek and sophisticated "Light Orewood Brown" colorway, a stylish addition to your sneaker rotation. With its understated yet elegant design, the Nike Air Max Dn offers both comfort and style. The Light Orewood Brown hue adds a touch of warmth to the classic Air Max silhouette, making it perfect for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or running errands, this sneaker is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

The breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable, while the iconic Air Max unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning with every step. The "Light Orewood Brown" colorway exudes a timeless charm, making it a versatile option for any occasion. Pair it with your favorite jeans and a cozy sweater for a laid-back weekend look, or dress it up with chinos and a button-down shirt for a more polished ensemble. The Nike Air Max Dn in "Light Orewood Brown" is a must-have addition to your collection.

"Light Orewood Brown" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean phantom Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a light orewood brown material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. A small Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and darker brown details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Light Orewood Brown” will be released on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

