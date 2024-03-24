Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo “White/University Red” Official Photos

Introducing the Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo in the striking "White/University Red" colorway, a modern twist on a timeless classic. With its clean white base and vibrant pops of University Red, this sneaker exudes a bold and dynamic style that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. It includes a sleek Swoosh and updated midsole, giving it a fresh and contemporary look. Crafted from premium materials, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo offers superior comfort and durability, making it perfect for everyday wear.

The "White/University Red" colorway adds a bold and energetic touch to the classic Air Force 1 silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Pair it with your favorite jeans and a graphic tee for a casual yet stylish look, or dress it up with tailored pants and a button-down shirt for a more refined ensemble. With its timeless design and contemporary flair, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo in "White/University Red" is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

“White/University Red” Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole that features Nike Air bubbles popping out. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base with white leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is red and is embedded into the uppers. Finally, more red branding includes the Swoosh on the tongues and Nike branding on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Evo “White/University Red” will be released in May. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $145 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

