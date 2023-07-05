Introducing the Nike Air More Uptempo Slide: the perfect blend of comfort, style, and iconic design. These slides are a must-have for summer, featuring the famous Air More Uptempo look in a slip-on form. They bring together basketball heritage and a casual vibe, offering unmatched cushioning and a bold appearance. Whether you’re relaxing by the pool or out running errands, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slide keeps you stylish and comfortable all summer long.

Whether or not you can call this a sneaker is yet to be decided, so we’ll stick with the slide. Every sneakerhead needs a good pair of slides, and these are the perfect pair. As mentioned, the sneaker takes after the popular Air More Uptempo so sneakerheads can still feel like they are wearing a pair of kicks. Slides were never mainstream in the sneaker community until Yeezy started making them. While Yeezy has since had a controversial few years, the Yeezy slides took the world by storm and became the definition of comfort.

“White/University Red” Nike Air More Uptempo Slide

The slide takes a very summery look as it is dressed in all white. The slide features many of the same characteristics as its sneaker counterpart. Further, the sole has exposed air bubbles for maximum comfort. The midsole is the same as a sneaker and is generally thicker than most other slides. The famous AIR on the Uptempo model is outlined in red, adding some color to the slide. This is definitely a slide worth buying if you want to be as comfortable as possible.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Slide will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $85 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

