Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual.

Days ago, when the father of four wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, thousands of people had a lot to say– one person being Louisiana artist Boosie Badazz. He took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, “@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!! U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…”

It took a while for Kanye to fire back at Boosie, but the internet couldn’t believe it when he did. He shared an image with his 18 million Instagram followers and said, “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

It’s rare for Boosie ever to be quiet when things involve him, so his response was expected by many. First, he addressed Ye’s comment about “shooting the school up.” He said, “TALKING ABOUT U BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP N U GO A SCHOOL IS NOT THE RIGHT WORDS #startthinkingbeforeyoutalk,” referring to the rapper’s Donda Academy.

Boosie then admitted that he has no issue with Kanye, he just didn’t like how he disrespected his race. Finally, he urged for the rapper’s loved ones to get him some help, finishing with “THIS THE “GET OUT” move N REAL LIFE SMH.”

While the “Set It Off” rapper had a much calmer response than everyone expected, his son chose a different route. He recorded a video of him burning a pair of Yeezy shoes and wrote, “Don’t speak on Boosie; It’s BBQ time.. go get the chicken.”

Check out the clip below.