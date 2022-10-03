Even when you think Kanye shouldn’t be talking, he still manages to find a way to offend people. This morning, Ye kicked off the YZYSZN9 show during Paris Fashion Week but his choice of attire startled many people.

Ye was spotted wearing a new design that read, “White Lives Matter” across the back. Aside from Candace Owens, who wore the same shirt at PFW, no one felt the latest addition to the YZY collection.

Boosie Badazz chimed in on the controversy after photos of Owens and Ye rocking the “White Lives Matter” t-shirts began to gain steam on social media. The Louisiana rapper railed against Ye for the shirt, calling him out for making such an egregious fashion statement.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!! U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…” Boosie wrote.

At this point, Kanye hasn’t responded to the backlash but it seems very likely that he’ll be unapologetic about the t-shirt or his affiliation to Candace Owens. The two have an interesting history that dates back to Ye’s MAGA era. Though Ye later denounced their ties, Owens recently rallied against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over the infamous 2007 sex tape, which she described as “satanic.” Maybe, that’s how Ye and Candace got cool again.