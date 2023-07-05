The Nike Dunk Low has a long history that spans over thirty years. The Dunk was designed as a basketball shoe that offered exceptional performance on the court. However, it soon transcended its intended purpose and became a symbol of sneakers and pop culture for years to come. The Dunk Low gained a lot of popularity in the skateboarding community during the late ’90s and early 2000s, thanks to its durable construction and comfortable fit.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Dunk Low remains a coveted sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its rich history and ability to seamlessly blend sports, skateboarding, and fashion have solidified its place in sneaker culture, ensuring its enduring popularity for the future. The Nike Dunk Low “Nebula Blue” is yet another example of Nike’s creativity in materials and color. It should be noted that this sneaker is a women’s release, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Light Smoke Grey” Officially Revealed

“Nebula Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

This sneaker is a combination of colors and styles. The upper boasts a captivating Nebula Blue shade and the rubber sole features a darker navy blue. The sleek silhouette is accentuated by a white midsole, creating a striking contrast. The iconic Nike Swoosh on the sides wears a bold navy color, showcasing a touch of elegance. Featuring a premium design, this release guarantees a unique addition to your sneaker rotation. This pair will almost certainly be a fan favorite. Again, this sneaker is a women’s exclusive release only.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Nebula Blue” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $110 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Red Picante” Release Details

[Via]