Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of the best sneakers ever made. Although it may be played out to some, it is still a timeless shoe. This is an icon that has been having a huge resurgence. Subsequently, we have seen a whole bunch of amazing colorways. For some, the sheer abundance of new colorways can be a bit overwhelming. That said, Nike’s consumers have a wide range of tastes, and now, that taste is being represented in a huge way. Ultimately, it is good for the sneaker world.

Throughout the last few weeks, we have reported on a whole bunch of amazing new Nike Dunk Low colorways. It even feels like a new colorway is revealed every day. Although this isn’t actually the case, it speaks to how frequently Nike supports this shoe. Overall, it is the summer, which means consumers need something to show off. Consequently, the Oregon brand is here with another new color scheme. This time, it is simply called “Red Picante.”

Read More: Nike Confirms Relaunch Of Kobe Bryant Brand

“Red Picante” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe has a predominantly white upper. This upper is made up of leather materials, and it is your usual Nike Dunk Low. From there, we get a nice shade of red on the Nike swoosh and even the outsole. Overall, these elements come together very nicely to create a shoe that works for the summer. It also works well for the entire year.

More Photos

According to a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is going to be coming out on July 13th. Moreover, the price has been set at around $110 USD. Ultimately, this is some great news, and we’re sure fans are going to enjoy this upcoming scheme. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Medium Ash” Officially Revealed

[Via]