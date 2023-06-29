The Nike Dunk Low is a very popular sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it has outgrown basketball and become a fashion sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low has developed a devoted following among shoe fans because of its stylish shape, many hues, and adaptability. The Dunk Low provides convenience, fashion, and a hint of nostalgia whether worn for everyday wear or sports activities. It’s truly a fan-favorite and a sneaker that will carry its popularity for years and years to come.

The Nike Dunk Low is getting a new “White/Black” colorway, which offers a clean and classic look. This color combination brings a timeless appeal to the shoe. In comparison, the Panda colorway inverts the black-and-white design, resembling the colors of a panda bear. Both colorways provide stylish options for sneaker enthusiasts, with the “White/Black” offering a more straightforward and versatile aesthetic, while the panda colorway adds a playful and nature-inspired twist.

“White/Black” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a mostly white upper with accents of black. The sole is made of rubber and is totally white. Also, the upper is white and features high-quality leather. The Nike Swoosh is black, adding some contrast to the sneaker, and so are the laces. The sneakers also feature black Nike logos on the tongue, insoles, and heel. The sneaker is clean and very minimal. It’s definitely an airy sneaker and can fit into just about any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “White/Black” will release on July 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

