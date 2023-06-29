The Air Jordan 7 Retro is a highly regarded sneaker that has captured the hearts of many sneaker enthusiasts. With its sleek and timeless design, it continues to be a favorite among fans. The shoe features a comfortable fit and provides excellent support, making it suitable for both athletic activities and casual wear. The Air Jordan 7 showcases the iconic Jordan branding and is available in a variety of colorways, allowing individuals to showcase their personal style with confidence.

The 2023 Jordan 7 Retro White Infrared introduces a fresh take on the classic Infrared colorway. Unlike the Infrared colorway we’ve seen in the Jordan 4 and Jordan 6, the Jordan 7 Retro White Infrared combines a clean white upper with pops of vibrant Infrared accents. This unique color combination adds a modern twist to the iconic silhouette. Also, this sneaker offers a distinctive look for sneaker enthusiasts. The Jordan 7 Retro White Infrared is a must-have for those seeking a stylish and unique addition to their collection.

“White Infrared” Air Jordan 7 Retro

The Air Jordan 7 Retro’s foundation is made of a sleek White leather top, which highlights the blazing Infrared accents. With the striking color splattered on the tongue and midsole, your every step will make a statement. The shoe pushes boundaries while paying homage to its cultural roots with a transparent outsole. The retro-inspired design guarantees the ideal combination of comfort and elegance, while the Jumpman emblem in vibrant red adds yet another pop of color to this bright sneaker.

This Air Jordan 7 Retro “White Infrared” is releasing on June 30th, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern. The price of this sneaker will be $200 when it drops. Of course, you’ll be able to purchase the sneakers at nike.com. Also, check out GOAT, and Stadium Goods as they will have tons of pairs post-release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

