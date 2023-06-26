The Air Jordan 7 is a popular sneaker model that has been loved by sneaker fans for years. Introduced in 1992, the Jordan 7 was a significant release in the Air Jordan line. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it featured a unique geometric pattern on the upper, inspired by African tribal art. With its distinct style and performance features, the Air Jordan 7 remains a beloved choice among athletes and sneakerheads alike. The sneaker never garnered as much love as other models, like the Jordan 1 or 3, but is still up there in the top Jordans.

The Jordan 7 “Chambray” was originally released in 2006 and is set to make a comeback in 2023. This iconic iteration of the Jordan 7 features a clean and minimal design, with a chambray denim-like upper in a grey hue. Also, it combines simplicity and style, making it a sought-after choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The return of the Jordan 7 “Chambray” brings a nostalgic touch to the current sneaker world, offering fans a chance to own a piece of true sneaker history.

Read More: 2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

“Chambray” Air Jordan 7

Image via Nike

The 2023 Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” is a highly anticipated release. This sneaker features a chambray denim-like upper in a versatile grey color. The clean and understated design showcases the iconic geometric pattern on the upper, the focal point of the Jordan 7. It includes a neoprene interior for enhanced comfort and support, while the visible Air unit provides cushioning. The sneaker features pops of light blue which break up the sneaker nicely. With its style and classic elements, the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” is a must-have for those who love the Jordan 7.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” will be released on July 15th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Five Incredible White Sneakers For The Summer

[Via]