If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.

Overall, this is a great retro silhouette that deserves all the love it is getting. If you are a fan of the 90s, these are great for the collection. Jumpman is aware of this, and consequently, they have plenty of new colorways planned. For instance, one such model will drop within the first week of the year.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 Returns

The colorway in question is the Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive.” This is a model that contains references to past Jordan 7s, albeit with a nice twist. Overall, it looks to be a fantastic addition to any wardrobe, and the official images can be had below.

Firstly, this shoe begins with some black overlays throughout the upper. Secondly, we have an olive toe box that is also bolstered by olive side panels. All of these elements are put together perfectly. Lastly, we even get some burgundy and gold on the tongue and midsole.

Black Olive – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is another great Air Jordan 7 that fans can enjoy. Hopefully, 2023 brings in even more great versions of this silhouette. At this point, the people have made it clear they want them, and who is Jordan Brand to deny us of such simple pleasures?

Release Details

Although these were originally going to drop on December 28th, it is now being revealed that these will come through on January 7th. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

