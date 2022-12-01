This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.

In the meantime, 2022 is still alive and well, however, there is only one month to go. That said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Jordan Brand is looking to squeeze in one last Jordan 7 offering. After all, why not end the year out with some fun in the form of a new colorway?

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive”

As you can see from the official images down below, this new offering is called “Black Olive.” Upon looking at the images below, you can tell that this sneaker has some “Bordeaux” vibes. Regardless, this is a unique model that we think fans will enjoy.

Firstly, it begins with some black suede overlays that extend to the back heel. Furthermore, the base of the shoe is a nice light olive. From there, we get burgundy and yellow on the midsole. These elements all come together nicely for a shoe that will come as a pleasant surprise.

Black Olive – Image via Nike

Overall, you cannot go wrong with the sneaker below. While some fans might find the color scheme redundant, others will appreciate the familiarity. Hopefully, the Air Jordan 8 is given the same type of treatment, throughout 2023 and beyond.

Release Details

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive,” you will be able to grab it on December 28th for $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new offering, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]