One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 90s was the Air Jordan 7. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it was worn by Michael Jordan during his second title run. This is a shoe that encapsulated the 90s, especially the ’92 Olympic Dream Team run.

Over the years, Jumpman continued to support the Air Jordan 7 by dropping a ton of amazing colorways. In the mid-2000s, this shoe saw a resurgence, particularly in 2006. Some great offerings were dropped during this time, including the “Chambray” colorway which can be found, below.

Air Jordan 7 – Image via GOAT

Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, this Air Jordan 7 will get a retro in 2023. The Jordan 7 celebrated its 30th birthday in 2022, which led to plenty of great retros and new models. As it turns out, the party is going to keep going in 2023, and the “Chambray” model is invited.

In the Instagram post below, you can see a side profile view of the shoe. This is a model that is characterized by a black suede upper, and some snazzy highlights throughout. These highlights include light blue and grey on the midsole. These two tones are also on the tongue and Jumpman logo.

In another image via GOAT, you can see how the shoe has geometric patterns on the outsole. Light blue, black, grey, and white are found throughout this maze. Geometric patterns were huge in the 90s, and no shoe did that aesthetic better than the AJ7.

Air Jordan 7 – Image via GOAT

Release Details

The sneaker insider is saying that this shoe will drop on August 5th of 2023 for $200 USD. This information has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. We want to know what you think.

