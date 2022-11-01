Michael Jordan has plenty of iconic moments from his storied career. Perhaps one of his best moments came in 1992 while playing for the United States at the Barcelona Summer Olympics. Jordan was the centerpiece of the “Dream Team” which featured athletes like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and many more.

One of the best stories to come from that team was actually during a practice. As the story goes, Jordan went up against the veterans in a scrimmage and by the end of it, he had come out victorious. This led to him offering the proclamation: “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

As it turns out, this famous phrase is the basis for the latest Trophy Room x Jumpman collab. Michael’s son Marcus has created an Air Jordan 7 that resembles his “Olympics” colorway that is now 30 years old. It is a great reference and we’re sure fans will appreciate these, in all of their glory.

As you can see in the official images below, these are simply stunning. They begin with a red base that is found on the toe box and side panels. From there, the overlays are white. The midsole is also white, although blue, red, and gold are all placed throughout. The tongue and the laces are also blue, with a gold Jumpman logo near the back hee.

If you look inside of the tongue, you will find some stitching that reads “new sheriff in town.” This is the official name of the colorway, which brings in some great storytelling that will most definitely go a long way with fans.

Image via Nike

As for the release date, these are actually going to be sold through an in-person raffle. People can sign up for the raffle as of Thursday, November 3rd, and the winners will be chosen on Friday, November 4th.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike