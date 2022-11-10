Throughout the 1990s, Michael Jordan came through with some amazing sneakers, including the Air Jordan 7. In 2022, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a plethora of amazing models. Thankfully, it seems like Jordan Brand has plans for even more in 2023.

For those who may not know, MJ wore this shoe in 1992, when he won his second NBA title. It is a shoe that represents the 90s quite nicely thanks to the geometric shapes and unique colors. It’s a shoe that fans had been hoping for more of, and their prayers have been answered.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 7 “Crimson”

Over the course of the last few days, we have seen plenty of teasers for 2023. Many of these teasers have come from @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles on Instagram. These two are very reliable sources of information, although for now, this latest Air Jordan 7 colorway is just a photoshop rendering.

In the Instagram post below, you can find what is being dubbed “Crimson” colorway. As you can see, the shoe is covered in white leather. Additionally, there are black and red highlights, throughout. On top of this, we have a gorgeous shade of blue all throughout the midsole.

Overall, this is a very dope colorway that is definitely going to pique the curiosity of fans and sneakerheads alike. The Air Jordan 7 is one of those silhouettes that remains underrated, and this latest resurgence is very nice to see. It remains to be seen how long this will go on for, although we’re happy to have these colorways, regardless.

Release Rumors

A rumored release date of June 30th, 2023 has been reported. Despite this, Jordan Brand has not confirmed anything, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Also, tell us what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]