The Adidas Campus 80s is a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time. With its timeless design and understated appeal, it offers a versatile option for everyday wear. The shoe features a comfortable fit and durable construction, making it suitable for various activities. The iconic Adidas branding complements the clean and simple silhouette, infusing the sneaker with a touch of sporty style. Whether you’re heading to class or hanging out with friends, the Adidas Campus 80s is a reliable choice.

Bape is a popular streetwear brand known for its unique and bold designs. Their collaboration with Adidas has resulted in a collection that merges Bape’s distinctive aesthetic with Adidas’ sporty appeal. The Bape x Adidas collaboration showcases a range of apparel and footwear that captures attention with its eye-catching patterns and iconic Bape camo. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts both eagerly anticipate the Bape x Adidas releases, as they offer a fresh and stylish take on the classic Adidas silhouettes.

“Brown” Bape X Adidas Campus 80s

Image via Adidas

This sneaker is celebrating two anniversaries. Bape is celebrating its 30th anniversary, as it was founded in 1993, and Adidas and Bape are celebrating 20 years of partnership. Further, the gold “30” lace buckle nods to that anniversary. The sneaker features a white sole and a mostly brown, suede upper. The sneaker features a Bape logo on the sides in white and the Bapesta logo featured on the heel. Also, “30” can be found printed on the tongue and, as you can see from the image below, the sneaker comes with a special drawstring bag.

More Photos

Kicks on Fire reports that the Adidas Campus 80s X Bape “Brown” will release on July 1st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

