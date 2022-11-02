BAPE is one of the biggest streetwear brands of all time. Over the years, BAPE has come through with some truly iconic designs that have resonated with its consumer base. If you are familiar with the brand, you know that t-shirts and hoodies are their bread and butter.

That said, BAPE is also quite good at making sneakers. They have their own version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low called the BAPE STA. This is a shoe that has seen numerous collaborations and colorways over the years. Even Kanye West has his own BAPE STA which just goes to show how popular this sneaker is.

Image via BAPE

Fans are always looking forward to some new colorways, and it appears as though they will be getting some very soon. As you can see in the images down below, we now have these two unique snakeskin offerings. Snakeskin has always been a dope material for sneakers, and these BAPE STAs certainly prove that to be true.

In the official images, it is clear that the two colorways in question are beige and charcoal grey. Each shoe has a black BAPE STA lightning star on the side. From there, BAPE’s infamous Ape logo is placed on the bottom of the laces. This is a nice touch that helps further the brand’s iconic aesthetic.

Image via BAPE

For those of you out there who are interested in copping a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, November 5th for a price that has yet to be determined. These pairs can be had over at US.BAPE.COM.

We will always bring you the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of your sneaker news and needs. In the meantime, be sure to head to the comments section down below and let us know what you think about these kicks.

Image via BAPE

Image via BAPE