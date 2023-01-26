Nike is one of the most litigious sneaker brands out there. If you come through with a pair of sneakers that resembles something they already made, then you can expect some sort of lawsuit. Overall, the brand has a ton of resources, and they don’t like it when other entities infringe on its IP.

Having said that, fans have been surprised that they never sued Bape. After all, Bape has numerous silhouettes that look like Nike’s classic shoes. A perfect example is the Bape Sta which resembles the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Image via Bape

Nike Files Suit

However, it seems like Nike is now taking action against the brand. According to Complex, Nike had tried to reason with Bape in 2009. Subsequently, Bape redesigned the Bape Sta and even shut down some American stores. Although, they eventually brought back the original Bape Sta shape in 2021.

As a result, Nike is launching a lawsuit in Manhattan. In the graphic below, you can see the five silhouettes that Nike is going after. These include the Bape Sta, Bape Sta Mid, Sk8 Sta, Court Sta High, and Court Sta. Overall, Nike believes its copyright is being infringed upon, and they will not be standing for it.

Image via U.S. District Court

At this time, Bape has yet to comment on the lawsuit. However, Complex noted in its report that the company did not respond to Nike’s request to stop selling Bape Stas this past year. Needless to say, one of Bape’s flagship shoes is now at risk of never being sold again. For streetwear enthusiasts, this is a dark day.

As for the extent of the lawsuit, Nike is looking to receive unspecified damages. Additionally, they want Bape to stop selling these sneakers entirely.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Moreover, let us know who you think is in the wrong, in the comments below.

[Via]