Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that can never truly get old. Although it doesn’t always alight with current trends, it is at least timeless. If you are a fan of sneakers, you have probably owned a pair at one point in your life. New colorways are always being created, for better or for worse. At this point, it feels like the Dunk Low library is actually just endless. There are so many new models being brought out, and sometimes, it can be hard to keep track of it all.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Dunk Low remains a coveted sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its rich history and ability to seamlessly blend sports, skateboarding, and fashion have solidified its place in sneaker culture, ensuring its enduring popularity for the future. The Nike Dunk Low “Polar Blue” is yet another example of Nike’s creativity in materials and color.

Read More: Nike KD 3 “Easy Money” Release Details

“Polar Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneaker is dressed in a colorway similar to the UNC colorway we’ve seen from Nike before but with a different shade of blue. The sneakers feature a polar blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the sneakers have a white leather base and polar blue leather overlays. As well as the leather base, the laces and tongue are white. Other polar blue accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, Nike tongue branding, and on the heel. Overall, this is a very popular sneaker silhouette from Nike and it is dressed in a color that everyone will love.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Polar Blue” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” Release Details

[Via]