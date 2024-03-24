Nike Air Max Dn “Half Blue” Coming Soon: Photos

Introducing the Nike Air Max DN in the fresh "Half Blue" colorway, set to make waves in the sneaker world with its clean and understated design. The colorway boasts a light shade of blue that exudes a sense of calm and tranquility, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Combined with a crisp white and black base, the "Half Blue" colorway offers a versatile and timeless look that's sure to turn heads. The Nike Air Max DN delivers both style and performance.

Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, the Nike Air Max DN in "Half Blue" is the perfect companion for any occasion. Its sleek and modern aesthetic makes it easy to pair with your favorite athleisure or casual wear, while its premium construction ensures long-lasting durability. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Nike Air Max DN in the stylish "Half Blue" colorway. With its effortless blend of style and functionality, this sneaker is a must-have addition to any sneakerhead's collection.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards Gets A First Look

"Half Blue" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a light blue material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. A small white Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and white details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Half Blue” will be released on June 15th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal” Release Details Revealed

[Via]