Nike Air Max Dn “White/Racer Blue” Drop Details

Introducing the latest addition to the Nike Air Max lineup: the Nike Air Max Dn. This cutting-edge silhouette combines modern design with classic Air Max elements, delivering unmatched style and performance. Set to release later this month, the Nike Air Max Dn will debut in a striking "White/Racer Blue" colorway. This eye-catching combination features a clean white base accented by vibrant racer blue details, creating a bold and dynamic look that is sure to turn heads. Constructed with premium materials and innovative technology, the Nike Air Max Dn offers superior comfort and durability.

The breathable mesh upper provides ventilation, while the cushioned midsole with visible Air Max unit delivers responsive cushioning and impact protection. Designed for versatility, the sneaker is perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. Whether you're hitting the gym or exploring the city streets, these sneakers will keep you looking and feeling your best. With its sleek silhouette and standout colorway, the Nike Air Max Dn is sure to become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

"White/Racer Blue" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole with a blue Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white and blue material. Further, a small blue Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Finally, the tongues and heels feature Nike Air branding, in blue. Overall, this pair is going to be big when it drops.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “White/Racer Blue” will be released on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

