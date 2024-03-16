Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” Unveiled: Drops This Month

This WMNS exclusive is coming in 10 days.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Royal" colorway dropping exclusively for women later this month. This iconic silhouette, originally released in 1986, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative Air Max technology. The "Royal" iteration introduces a bold and vibrant color scheme, featuring shades of deep blue and royal accents that add a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. The Nike Air Max 1 '86 offers both style and performance in equal measure.

The combination of suede, leather, and mesh on the upper provides durability and breathability, ensuring all-day comfort. The iconic Air Max unit in the heel delivers responsive cushioning and support with every step, making it ideal for everyday wear or casual outings. With its sleek design and eye-catching colorway, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Royal" is sure to turn heads and become a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

“Royal” Nike Air Max 1 ’86

The sneakers boast a rubber sole with a combination of black and blue hues, while a crisp white midsole houses an exposed air bubble for added comfort and cushioning. The upper showcases a white mesh base, adorned with overlays in shades of gray and royal blue suede. The iconic Nike Swoosh adorns the sides in a matching blue tone, seamlessly blending with the overall color palette. White laces and a tongue complement the design, featuring black Nike branding for a subtle yet stylish touch.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” will be released on March 26th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

