Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 GS is making waves with its upcoming "Hyper Violet" colorway. Featuring a crisp white base, this iteration of the iconic silhouette has vibrant violet details that add a pop of color and energy. The combination of white and violet creates a visually striking contrast that is sure to turn heads on and off the court. Designed specifically for younger sneaker enthusiasts, the Air Jordan 4 GS continues the legacy of the Air Jordan line by offering a stylish and comfortable option for kids and teenagers.

The "Hyper Violet" colorway injects a sense of fun and playfulness into the Air Jordan 4 GS, making it the perfect choice for everyday wear or special occasions. Whether you're hitting the court or hanging out with friends, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. As with all Air Jordan releases, the Air Jordan 4 GS "Hyper Violet" is expected to fly off the shelves upon its release. Sneakerheads of all ages will be eager to get their hands on this eye-catching colorway and add it to their collection.

"Hyper Violet" Air Jordan 4 GS

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a hyper violet rubber sole with a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heels. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white overlays creating a cohesive base. More hyper violet details include the lace supports. Further, vibrant purple branding is on the tongues and the heels of these colorful kids' sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” will be released sometime in May. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

