Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” Receives Unofficial Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is making waves with its upcoming "Gorge Green" colorway. This iteration boasts a captivating blend of black and green hues, accentuated by striking red details. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this fresh take on the iconic silhouette. With its sleek design and vibrant color palette, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green" offers a unique twist on a classic favorite. The combination of black and green provides a bold yet versatile look, while the addition of red accents adds an extra pop of contrast.

This colorway is sure to turn heads and make a statement on the streets. As anticipation builds for its release, fans are gearing up to secure their pair of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green." Whether for on-court performance or off-court style, these sneakers promise to deliver both flair and functionality. Stay tuned for the drop date, as this highly anticipated colorway is expected to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to add a touch of freshness to your sneaker rotation with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green."

"Gorge Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via JD Sports UK

The shoes boast a red rubber sole paired with a pristine sail midsole. Crafted from black leather, the uppers are adorned with additional black leather overlays. Sporting a dark green leather Swoosh on the sides, along with leather heel tab and toebox, they exude a stylish flair. The tongue displays a red Nike logo, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in red on the heel.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” will be released on June 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

